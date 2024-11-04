Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, Nov. 17
Published 5:46 am Monday, November 4, 2024
On Sunday, November 17, 2024, the Portland Trail Blazers (2-5) take on the Atlanta Hawks (3-4) at 6:00 PM ET on KATU and FDSSE.
Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: KATU and FDSSE
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
- Favorite: –
Trail Blazers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Trail Blazers
|Hawks
|106.7
|Points Avg.
|118.4
|114.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.7
|41.6%
|Field Goal %
|47.5%
|34.3%
|Three Point %
|35.9%
Trail Blazers’ Top Players
- Anfernee Simons’ statline this season includes 18.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Trail Blazers.
- Deandre Ayton contributes with 13.7 points, 1.4 assists and 11.3 rebounds per outing.
- Among active players, the Trail Blazers are led by Jerami Grant from long distance. He hits 2.9 shots from deep per game.
- Toumani Camara averages 1.9 steals per game. Grant collects 1.6 blocks a contest.
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 27 points per game and 11.7 assists per game to go with 5 rebounds per contest.
- Jalen Johnson has per-game averages of 18.1 points, 5.3 assists and 9.9 rebounds this season.
- Young cashes in on 3.3 treys per game.
- Johnson is a strong defensive option with 1.9 steals and one block per game.
Trail Blazers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/7
|Spurs
|–
|Away
|–
|11/8
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|11/10
|Grizzlies
|–
|Home
|–
|11/12
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|11/13
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
|11/17
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/20
|Thunder
|–
|Away
|–
|11/22
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|11/23
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|11/25
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|11/27
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|11/6
|Knicks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/8
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|11/9
|Bulls
|–
|Home
|–
|11/12
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|11/15
|Wizards
|–
|Home
|–
|11/17
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|11/18
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|11/20
|Warriors
|–
|Away
|–
|11/22
|Bulls
|–
|Away
|–
|11/25
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|11/27
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
