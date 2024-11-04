Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, Nov. 17

Published 5:46 am Monday, November 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

On Sunday, November 17, 2024, the Portland Trail Blazers (2-5) take on the Atlanta Hawks (3-4) at 6:00 PM ET on KATU and FDSSE.

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: KATU and FDSSE
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • Venue: Moda Center
  • Favorite:

Trail Blazers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Trail Blazers Hawks
106.7 Points Avg. 118.4
114.9 Points Allowed Avg. 121.7
41.6% Field Goal % 47.5%
34.3% Three Point % 35.9%

Trail Blazers’ Top Players

  • Anfernee Simons’ statline this season includes 18.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Trail Blazers.
  • Deandre Ayton contributes with 13.7 points, 1.4 assists and 11.3 rebounds per outing.
  • Among active players, the Trail Blazers are led by Jerami Grant from long distance. He hits 2.9 shots from deep per game.
  • Toumani Camara averages 1.9 steals per game. Grant collects 1.6 blocks a contest.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • Trae Young’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 27 points per game and 11.7 assists per game to go with 5 rebounds per contest.
  • Jalen Johnson has per-game averages of 18.1 points, 5.3 assists and 9.9 rebounds this season.
  • Young cashes in on 3.3 treys per game.
  • Johnson is a strong defensive option with 1.9 steals and one block per game.

Trail Blazers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/7 Spurs Away
11/8 Timberwolves Away
11/10 Grizzlies Home
11/12 Timberwolves Home
11/13 Timberwolves Home
11/17 Hawks Home
11/20 Thunder Away
11/22 Rockets Away
11/23 Rockets Away
11/25 Grizzlies Away
11/27 Pacers Away

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/6 Knicks Home
11/8 Pistons Away
11/9 Bulls Home
11/12 Celtics Away
11/15 Wizards Home
11/17 Trail Blazers Away
11/18 Kings Away
11/20 Warriors Away
11/22 Bulls Away
11/25 Mavericks Home
11/27 Cavaliers Away

