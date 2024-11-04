Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 4? Published 12:24 am Monday, November 4, 2024

When the Nashville Predators play the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Kings?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in six of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated two goals and two assists.

Forsberg averages 4.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are giving up 39 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 23.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.