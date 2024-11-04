Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 4? Published 12:24 am Monday, November 4, 2024

Should you wager on Gustav Nyquist to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Los Angeles Kings go head to head on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Kings?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nyquist stats and insights

In four of 11 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Kings.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 30.8%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Kings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kings are allowing 39 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.