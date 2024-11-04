Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 4?
Published 12:24 am Monday, November 4, 2024
When the Nashville Predators square off against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Jonathan Marchessault light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.4%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kings are allowing 39 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 23.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
