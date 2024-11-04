Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 4? Published 12:24 am Monday, November 4, 2024

Will Ryan O’Reilly light the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Kings?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

O’Reilly stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kings yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 15.8%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 39 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.