Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 4? Published 12:24 am Monday, November 4, 2024

When the Nashville Predators play the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Stamkos has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated two goals and two assists.

Stamkos averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.1%.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings are giving up 39 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 23.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

