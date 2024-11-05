Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 10 vs. the Chargers Published 9:45 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Wideout Calvin Ridley has a matchup versus the 11th-ranked pass defense in the league (195.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Is Ridley worth starting in fantasy this week? Read on as we break down his upcoming matchup against the Chargers.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 Game Day & Time: November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET

November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 8 7 3 50 0 Week 2 @Jets 24.7 6 4 77 1 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 0.9 8 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 7.2 9 3 42 0 Week 8 @Lions 22.6 15 10 143 0 Week 9 @Patriots 12.3 8 5 73 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Ridley has 53.1 fantasy points (6.6 per game) — 45th at his position, 146th in the league.

Across his past three games, Ridley has 18 receptions on 32 targets, for 258 yards, and has accumulated 8.0 fantasy points on average (24.1 in all).

Looking at his past five games, Ridley has 19 receptions on 43 targets, for 263 yards, and has picked up 5.3 fantasy points on average (26.5 in all).

In his best game of the season — Week 2 against the New York Jets — Calvin Ridley finished with 20.7 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 77 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, Ridley posted a season-low 0.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: one reception, nine yards, on three targets.

Add Ridley to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!