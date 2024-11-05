Capitals vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 6 Published 7:42 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Currently, the Washington Capitals (8-3) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (4-7-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jakob Chychrun D Out Upper Body T.J. Oshie RW Out For Season Back Nicklas Backstrom C Out For Season Hip Matt Roy D Out Lower Body

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Capitals vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals’ 46 total goals (4.2 per game) rank fifth in the league.

Washington has allowed 33 total goals (three per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+13) makes them sixth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

With 29 goals (2.4 per game), the Predators have the league’s 29th-ranked offense.

Nashville has conceded 41 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 20th in the league.

With a goal differential of -12, they are 29th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Capitals vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-119) Predators (-101) 5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.