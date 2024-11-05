Capitals vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 6

Published 7:42 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

Currently, the Washington Capitals (8-3) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Nashville Predators (4-7-1) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jakob Chychrun D Out Upper Body
T.J. Oshie RW Out For Season Back
Nicklas Backstrom C Out For Season Hip
Matt Roy D Out Lower Body

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Capitals vs. Predators Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Venue: Capital One Arena

Capitals Season Insights

  • The Capitals’ 46 total goals (4.2 per game) rank fifth in the league.
  • Washington has allowed 33 total goals (three per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.
  • Their goal differential (+13) makes them sixth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

  • With 29 goals (2.4 per game), the Predators have the league’s 29th-ranked offense.
  • Nashville has conceded 41 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 20th in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -12, they are 29th in the league.

Capitals vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Capitals (-119) Predators (-101) 5

