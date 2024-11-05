Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 10 vs. the Chargers Published 9:45 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo faces a matchup versus the 11th-ranked passing defense in the league (195.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Should Okonkwo be a player that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup versus the Chargers? Before making that choice, here’s a look at the stats and trends you need to know.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Fantasy Points: 3.1

3.1 Game Day & Time: November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET

November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 9.5 2 2 15 1 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 3 3 16 0 Week 3 @Packers 3.5 2 2 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 1.5 3 1 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 3.6 3 3 6 0 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 4 50 0 Week 8 @Lions 1.4 5 2 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 6.8 4 3 38 0

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

So far in 2024, Okonkwo is 38th at his position and 279th in the NFL in fantasy points, with 19.9 (2.5 per game).

Okonkwo has accumulated 8.2 fantasy points (2.7 per game) during his past three games. He has 102 yards receiving, on nine catches (13 targets), and zero touchdowns.

Looking at his past five games, Okonkwo has 13 receptions on 19 targets, for 113 yards, and a total of 9.3 fantasy points (1.9 per game).

Chigoziem Okonkwo picked up 7.5 fantasy points — two catches, 15 yards and one touchdown — in Week 1 versus the Chicago Bears, his best game of the season.

In his worst game of the season, Okonkwo finished with -0.6 fantasy points — two receptions, 14 yards, on five targets. That was in Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions.

