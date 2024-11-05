How to Pick the Capitals vs. Predators Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 6 Published 12:36 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

There are lots of betting possibilities to take into account for the upcoming game that has the Washington Capitals clashing with the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 6. To get you ready to place a wager or put together a parlay, see our best bets and predictions below.

Capitals vs. Predators Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 6.5 goals)

Eight Washington games this season have gone over Wednesday’s over/under of 5.5 goals.

So far this season, seven games Nashville has played finished with more than 5.5 goals.

The Capitals score 4.18 goals per game, compared to the Predators’ average of 2.42, adding up to 1.1 more goals than this contest’s over/under of 5.5.

The 6.4 goals per game these two teams are conceding on average are 0.9 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Capitals Moneyline: -111

The Capitals were a moneyline favorite in three games this season, and won each time.

Washington has had three games with moneyline odds of -111 or shorter and won each of them.

Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Capitals’ implied win probability is 52.6%.

Predators Moneyline: -109

Nashville has played as the moneyline underdog three times this season, and lost each time.

The Predators have not won a match with moneyline odds of -109 or longer (in three such games).

Nashville’s implied probability to win this matchup is 52.2% based on the moneyline.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Washington 5, Nashville 1

Capitals Points Leaders

Dylan Strome is one of Washington’s leading contributors this season with 17 points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 21.1%.

With seven goals and seven assists, Alexander Ovechkin is one of the top contributors for Washington with his 14 points (1.3 per game).

Connor McMichael has contributed 12 points for Washington in 11 games this season, netting a goal on 21.2% of his shots and putting up seven goals and five assists.

In six games played this season, Charlie Lindgren (3-3-0) has given up 16 goals.

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is among the top options on offense for Nashville, with 10 points this season. He has recorded six goals and four assists in 12 games.

Ryan O’Reilly is a top scorer for Nashville, with nine total points this season. He has netted three goals and provided six assists in 12 games.

Nashville’s Roman Josi has seven points, courtesy of one goal (eighth on team) and six assists (first).

Juuse Saros has a 3-6-1 record this season, with a .902 save percentage (29th in the league). In 10 games, he has 258 saves, and has given up 28 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Capitals’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/31/2024 Canadiens W 6-3 Home -227 11/2/2024 Blue Jackets W 7-2 Home -274 11/3/2024 Hurricanes L 4-2 Away +224 11/6/2024 Predators – Home -111 11/8/2024 Penguins – Home – 11/9/2024 Blues – Away – 11/13/2024 Maple Leafs – Home –

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/31/2024 Oilers L 5-1 Home -131 11/2/2024 Avalanche W 5-2 Home -129 11/4/2024 Kings L 3-0 Home -142 11/6/2024 Capitals – Away -109 11/7/2024 Panthers – Away – 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club – Home – 11/11/2024 Avalanche – Away –

Washington vs. Nashville Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

