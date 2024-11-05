How to Watch Tennessee vs. Samford Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – November 5 Published 8:16 am Tuesday, November 5, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers will open their 2024-25 season against the Samford Bulldogs on Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

If you want to watch this game, it is available on SEC Network +.

Tennessee vs. Samford Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to access SEC Network +

Tennessee 2023-24 Stats

The Volunteers outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game last season (posting 76.3 points per game, 25th in college basketball, and allowing 69.7 per contest, 287th in college basketball) and had a +217 scoring differential.

Tennessee was the 10th-best team in the nation in rebounds per game (38.5) and ranked 203rd in rebounds allowed (32.4) last year.

Tennessee was 139th in the country in turnovers per game (14.4) and eighth-worst in turnovers forced (11.2) last year.

The Volunteers made 6.8 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) compared to their opponents’ 6.2. They shot 32.1% from deep, and their opponents shot 32.5%.

The Volunteers scored 89.2 points per 100 possessions (65th in college basketball), while conceding 81.5 points per 100 possessions (201st in college basketball).

Samford 2023-24 Stats

The Bulldogs were outscored by 2.7 points per game last season (scoring 58.1 points per game to rank 307th in college basketball while giving up 60.8 per contest to rank 87th in college basketball) and had a -82 scoring differential overall.

Samford grabbed 30.8 rebounds per game (246th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 33.3 rebounds per contest (243rd-ranked).

With 13.7 turnovers per game, Samford was 94th in the nation. It forced 13.2 turnovers per contest, which ranked 294th in college basketball.

The Bulldogs connected on 5.4 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball) at a 30.1% rate (211th in college basketball), compared to the 5.3 their opponents made while shooting 29.7% from deep.

The Bulldogs ranked 271st in college basketball by averaging 76.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 159th in college basketball, allowing 80 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rickea Jackson 25 20.2 8.2 2.3 0.7 0.2 0.9 Jewel Spear 33 13.1 4.4 2.2 0.5 0.1 2.1 Sara Puckett 33 9.8 4.9 1.5 0.6 0.2 1.2 Jasmine Powell 32 9.3 4.7 4.3 0.9 0.1 0.7 Karoline Striplin 33 7.2 3.2 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.5

Samford’s Top Players (2023-24)

Bulldogs Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Carly Heidger 29 9.7 4.9 1.6 0.7 0.7 0.6 Sadie Stetson 30 8.7 2.8 1.2 1.4 0.1 2.2 Masyn Marchbanks 28 8.4 2.6 1.3 1 0 1.5 Kennedy Langham 30 8.2 2.9 1.3 0.8 0.1 0.3 Emily Bowman 30 7.9 8.5 0.6 0.2 2.5 0

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

November 5 vs. Samford at 6:30 PM ET

November 7 vs. UT Martin at 6:30 PM ET

November 12 vs. Middle Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

November 16 vs. Liberty at 12:00 PM ET

November 26 vs. Western Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

December 4 vs. Florida State at 7:15 PM ET

Samford’s Upcoming Schedule

November 5 at Tennessee at 6:30 PM ET

November 8 at Central Arkansas at 12:00 PM ET

November 10 at Memphis at 3:00 PM ET

November 14 at Florida State at 6:00 PM ET

November 17 vs. Fisk at 6:00 PM ET

November 19 vs. Montevallo at 12:00 PM ET

