How to Watch the NBA Today, November 6
Published 11:16 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024
The NBA menu today, including the Golden State Warriors against the Boston Celtics, should provide some fireworks.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the information on how to watch below.
Watch the NBA Today – November 6
Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: FDSSE and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and NBCS-BOS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Toyota Center
- Location: Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: AZFamily and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-PH, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
