Kings vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Nov. 18 Published 5:39 am Tuesday, November 5, 2024

The Sacramento Kings (4-3) clash with the Atlanta Hawks (3-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 18, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and FDSSE.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Favorite: –

Kings vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Kings Hawks 118.3 Points Avg. 115.3 114 Points Allowed Avg. 121.9 48.7% Field Goal % 46.8% 33.1% Three Point % 34.1%

Kings’ Top Players

Domantas Sabonis has put up 20.7 points, 13.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Kings.

DeMar DeRozan puts up 25.4 points per game while also adding four assists and 4.3 rebounds.

De’Aaron Fox connects on two threes per game to lead active Kings.

Fox records 2.1 steals per game. Keon Ellis collects 1.2 blocks an outing.

Hawks’ Top Players

The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (23.9 points per game) and assists (11 assists per game).

Jalen Johnson’s per-game averages this season are 18.4 points, 5.1 assists and 10 rebounds.

Garrison Mathews averages 3.4 made threes per game.

The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a lift from Johnson (1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game).

Kings Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/10 Suns – Away – 11/11 Spurs – Away – 11/13 Suns – Home – 11/15 Timberwolves – Home – 11/16 Jazz – Home – 11/18 Hawks – Home – 11/22 Clippers – Away – 11/24 Nets – Home – 11/25 Thunder – Home – 11/27 Timberwolves – Away – 11/29 Trail Blazers – Away –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/8 Pistons – Away – 11/9 Bulls – Home – 11/12 Celtics – Away – 11/15 Wizards – Home – 11/17 Trail Blazers – Away – 11/18 Kings – Away – 11/20 Warriors – Away – 11/22 Bulls – Away – 11/25 Mavericks – Home – 11/27 Cavaliers – Away – 11/29 Cavaliers – Home –

