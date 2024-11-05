Kings vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Monday, Nov. 18

Published 5:39 am Tuesday, November 5, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Sacramento Kings (4-3) clash with the Atlanta Hawks (3-5) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 18, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-CA and FDSSE.

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center
  • Favorite:

Kings vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Kings Hawks
118.3 Points Avg. 115.3
114 Points Allowed Avg. 121.9
48.7% Field Goal % 46.8%
33.1% Three Point % 34.1%

Kings’ Top Players

  • Domantas Sabonis has put up 20.7 points, 13.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Kings.
  • DeMar DeRozan puts up 25.4 points per game while also adding four assists and 4.3 rebounds.
  • De’Aaron Fox connects on two threes per game to lead active Kings.
  • Fox records 2.1 steals per game. Keon Ellis collects 1.2 blocks an outing.

Hawks’ Top Players

  • The Hawks go-to guy, Trae Young, leads active Hawks players in both scoring (23.9 points per game) and assists (11 assists per game).
  • Jalen Johnson’s per-game averages this season are 18.4 points, 5.1 assists and 10 rebounds.
  • Garrison Mathews averages 3.4 made threes per game.
  • The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a lift from Johnson (1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks per game).

Kings Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/10 Suns Away
11/11 Spurs Away
11/13 Suns Home
11/15 Timberwolves Home
11/16 Jazz Home
11/18 Hawks Home
11/22 Clippers Away
11/24 Nets Home
11/25 Thunder Home
11/27 Timberwolves Away
11/29 Trail Blazers Away

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/8 Pistons Away
11/9 Bulls Home
11/12 Celtics Away
11/15 Wizards Home
11/17 Trail Blazers Away
11/18 Kings Away
11/20 Warriors Away
11/22 Bulls Away
11/25 Mavericks Home
11/27 Cavaliers Away
11/29 Cavaliers Home

