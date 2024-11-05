Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 6

The injury report for the New York Knicks (3-3) heading into their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (3-5) currently has three players. The Hawks have five injured players listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 6.

The Knicks enter this game following a 109-97 loss to the Rockets on Monday. Jalen Brunson totaled 29 points, three rebounds and eight assists for the Knicks.

The Hawks’ last outing was a 123-93 loss to the Celtics on Monday. Jalen Johnson’s team-high 20 points paced the Hawks in the losing effort.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Mitchell Robinson C Out Ankle
Precious Achiuwa PF Out Hamstring
Cameron Payne PG Questionable Hamstring 5.6 2 3.2

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG
Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8 2 2
Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder
Vit Krejci PG Out Adductor 4.5 1.3 1
De’Andre Hunter SF Questionable Knee 18 6.5 2
Seth Lundy SF Questionable Ankle

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: MSG and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total
Knicks -8.5 225.5

