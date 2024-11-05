Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 6
Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024
The injury report for the New York Knicks (3-3) heading into their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (3-5) currently has three players. The Hawks have five injured players listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 6.
The Knicks enter this game following a 109-97 loss to the Rockets on Monday. Jalen Brunson totaled 29 points, three rebounds and eight assists for the Knicks.
The Hawks’ last outing was a 123-93 loss to the Celtics on Monday. Jalen Johnson’s team-high 20 points paced the Hawks in the losing effort.
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Mitchell Robinson
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|Precious Achiuwa
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|Cameron Payne
|PG
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|5.6
|2
|3.2
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|8
|2
|2
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Adductor
|4.5
|1.3
|1
|De’Andre Hunter
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|18
|6.5
|2
|Seth Lundy
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: MSG and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Knicks
|-8.5
|225.5
