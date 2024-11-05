Knicks vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 6 Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

The injury report for the New York Knicks (3-3) heading into their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (3-5) currently has three players. The Hawks have five injured players listed on the report. The matchup is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 6.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Email newsletter signup

The Knicks enter this game following a 109-97 loss to the Rockets on Monday. Jalen Brunson totaled 29 points, three rebounds and eight assists for the Knicks.

The Hawks’ last outing was a 123-93 loss to the Celtics on Monday. Jalen Johnson’s team-high 20 points paced the Hawks in the losing effort.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mitchell Robinson C Out Ankle Precious Achiuwa PF Out Hamstring Cameron Payne PG Questionable Hamstring 5.6 2 3.2

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8 2 2 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder Vit Krejci PG Out Adductor 4.5 1.3 1 De’Andre Hunter SF Questionable Knee 18 6.5 2 Seth Lundy SF Questionable Ankle

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -8.5 225.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.