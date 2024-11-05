Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 6 Published 1:17 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (3-5) host the New York Knicks (3-3) after losing three straight home games. The Knicks are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Knicks vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Knicks 119 – Hawks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 8.5)

Knicks (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-8.7)

Knicks (-8.7) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 229.5

The Hawks (1-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 37.5% less often than the Knicks (3-3-0) this season.

Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the total 87.5% of the time this season (seven out of eight). That’s more often than New York and its opponents have (three out of six).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Knicks are 3-2, while the Hawks are 1-3 as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

The Knicks rank 16th in the NBA with 112.8 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank seventh with 109.0 points allowed per contest.

New York has struggled in terms of rebounding this season, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA with 41.0 rebounds per game. Conversely, it ranks second-best in the league by allowing just 40.2 rebounds per game.

The Knicks are averaging 23.7 dimes per game, which ranks them 23rd in the NBA in 2024-25.

New York ranks third-best in the NBA by averaging just 11.0 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 25th in the league (12.2 per contest).

The Knicks rank best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 41.4%. They rank 12th in the league by making 13.2 three-pointers per contest.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are 10th in the NBA offensively (115.3 points scored per game) and fourth-worst on defense (121.9 points conceded).

On the boards, Atlanta is 23rd in the NBA in rebounds (42.1 per game). It is 18th in rebounds conceded (45.6 per game).

At 27.0 assists per game, the Hawks are ninth in the league.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.9 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (15.0).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.5). They are 21st in 3-point percentage at 34.1%.

