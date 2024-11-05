Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 6
Published 1:17 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (3-5) host the New York Knicks (3-3) after losing three straight home games. The Knicks are favored by 8.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.
Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: MSG and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Knicks vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Knicks 119 – Hawks 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 8.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Knicks (-8.7)
- Pick OU:
Over (225.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 229.5
- The Hawks (1-7-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 37.5% less often than the Knicks (3-3-0) this season.
- Atlanta and its opponents have gone over the total 87.5% of the time this season (seven out of eight). That’s more often than New York and its opponents have (three out of six).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Knicks are 3-2, while the Hawks are 1-3 as moneyline underdogs.
Knicks Performance Insights
- The Knicks rank 16th in the NBA with 112.8 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank seventh with 109.0 points allowed per contest.
- New York has struggled in terms of rebounding this season, ranking fourth-worst in the NBA with 41.0 rebounds per game. Conversely, it ranks second-best in the league by allowing just 40.2 rebounds per game.
- The Knicks are averaging 23.7 dimes per game, which ranks them 23rd in the NBA in 2024-25.
- New York ranks third-best in the NBA by averaging just 11.0 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 25th in the league (12.2 per contest).
- The Knicks rank best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 41.4%. They rank 12th in the league by making 13.2 three-pointers per contest.
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are 10th in the NBA offensively (115.3 points scored per game) and fourth-worst on defense (121.9 points conceded).
- On the boards, Atlanta is 23rd in the NBA in rebounds (42.1 per game). It is 18th in rebounds conceded (45.6 per game).
- At 27.0 assists per game, the Hawks are ninth in the league.
- In 2024-25, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.9 per game) and sixth in turnovers forced (15.0).
- Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.5). They are 21st in 3-point percentage at 34.1%.
