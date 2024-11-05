Lions, Vikings, Week 10 NFL Power Rankings Published 7:20 am Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Who is the team to beat at the top of the league going into Week 10 of the NFL schedule? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team ahead of this week’s action.

NFL Power Rankings

1. Detroit Lions

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 16-1

7-1 | 16-1 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1000

+1000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th

7th Last Game: W 24-14 vs Packers

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Texans

@ Texans Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: NBC

NBC

2. Minnesota Vikings

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

6-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 6th

6th Last Game: W 21-13 vs Colts

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Jaguars

@ Jaguars Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Current Record: 8-0 | Projected Record: 15-2

8-0 | 15-2 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +475

+475 Strength of Schedule Rank: 10th

10th Last Game: W 30-24 vs Buccaneers

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Broncos

Broncos Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 11-6

4-5 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st

1st Last Game: L 30-24 vs Chiefs

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: 49ers

49ers Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

5. Baltimore Ravens

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 12-5

6-3 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700

+700 Strength of Schedule Rank: 9th

9th Last Game: W 41-10 vs Broncos

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Bengals

Bengals Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 7

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 7 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

6. Washington Commanders

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

7-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 27-22 vs Giants

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Steelers

Steelers Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

7. Buffalo Bills

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 14-3

7-2 | 14-3 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1200

+1200 Strength of Schedule Rank: 31st

31st Last Game: W 30-27 vs Dolphins

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Colts

@ Colts Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

8. Green Bay Packers

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 12-5

6-3 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +2000

+2000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 4th

4th Last Game: L 24-14 vs Lions

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

9. Philadelphia Eagles

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 13-4

6-2 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1400

+1400 Strength of Schedule Rank: 27th

27th Last Game: W 28-23 vs Jaguars

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Cowboys

@ Cowboys Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 12-5

6-2 | 12-5 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: W 26-18 vs Giants

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Commanders

@ Commanders Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

11. Los Angeles Chargers

Current Record: 5-3 | Projected Record: 13-4

5-3 | 13-4 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th

26th Last Game: W 27-10 vs Browns

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Titans

Titans Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

12. Arizona Cardinals

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 11-6

5-4 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 2nd

2nd Last Game: W 29-9 vs Bears

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Jets

Jets Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

13. Denver Broncos

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 10-7

5-4 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 21st

21st Last Game: L 41-10 vs Ravens

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Chiefs

@ Chiefs Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

14. Los Angeles Rams

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 10-7

4-4 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 3rd

3rd Last Game: W 26-20 vs Seahawks

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Dolphins

Dolphins Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 11

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

15. Houston Texans

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 11-6

6-3 | 11-6 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +1100

+1100 Strength of Schedule Rank: 17th

17th Last Game: L 21-13 vs Jets

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Lions

Lions Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: NBC

NBC

16. Atlanta Falcons

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 10-7

6-3 | 10-7 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 8th

8th Last Game: W 27-21 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Saints

@ Saints Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

17. San Francisco 49ers

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 8-9

4-4 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +700

+700 Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: W 30-24 vs Cowboys

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Buccaneers

@ Buccaneers Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

18. Chicago Bears

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-11

4-4 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +4000

+4000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: L 29-9 vs Cardinals

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Patriots

Patriots Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

19. Indianapolis Colts

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 8-9

4-5 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +8000

+8000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 21-13 vs Vikings

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Bills

Bills Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

20. Seattle Seahawks

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-13

4-5 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +5000

+5000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th

14th Last Game: L 26-20 vs Rams

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

21. Cincinnati Bengals

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 6-11

4-5 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th

29th Last Game: W 41-24 vs Raiders

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Ravens

@ Ravens Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 7

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 7 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

22. New York Jets

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 8-9

3-6 | 8-9 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3500

+3500 Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th

18th Last Game: W 21-13 vs Texans

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Cardinals

@ Cardinals Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

23. Dallas Cowboys

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 6-11

3-5 | 6-11 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +3000

+3000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 11th

11th Last Game: L 27-21 vs Falcons

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Eagles

Eagles Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: CBS

CBS

24. New Orleans Saints

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-13

2-7 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +6600

+6600 Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th

16th Last Game: L 23-22 vs Panthers

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Falcons

Falcons Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

25. New York Giants

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-13

2-7 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: L 27-22 vs Commanders

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Panthers

@ Panthers Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network

26. Las Vegas Raiders

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-7 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +50000

+50000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th

12th Last Game: L 41-24 vs Bengals

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

27. Jacksonville Jaguars

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-7 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +15000

+15000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 28-23 vs Eagles

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Vikings

Vikings Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

28. Cleveland Browns

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-7 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 20th

20th Last Game: L 27-10 vs Chargers

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

29. Tennessee Titans

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-14

2-6 | 3-14 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +30000

+30000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th

15th Last Game: W 20-17 vs Patriots

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Chargers

@ Chargers Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

30. Miami Dolphins

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-13

2-6 | 4-13 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +10000

+10000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 24th

24th Last Game: L 30-27 vs Bills

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Rams

@ Rams Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 11

8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 11 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

31. New England Patriots

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-15

2-7 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 20-17 vs Titans

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Bears

@ Bears Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: FOX

FOX

32. Carolina Panthers

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-15

2-7 | 2-15 Odds to Win Super Bowl: +75000

+75000 Strength of Schedule Rank: 22nd

22nd Last Game: W 23-22 vs Saints

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Giants

Giants Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10

9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 10 TV Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network

Rankings derived from a team-strength based algorithm.