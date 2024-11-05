Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections: Week 10 vs. the Chargers Published 9:45 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

In Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), quarterback Mason Rudolph and the Tennessee Titans will face the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the 11th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (195.9 yards allowed per game).

Is Rudolph worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep scrolling as we dig into his upcoming matchup against the Chargers.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 Game Day & Time: November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET

November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Dolphins 3.4 9-for-17 85 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.9 25-for-40 215 1 1 5 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 19.5 22-for-38 266 1 2 4 29 1 Week 9 @Patriots 17.5 20-for-33 240 2 1 4 19 0

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Stats

With 50.3 fantasy points (12.6 per game), Rudolph is 33rd at his position and 155th in the NFL.

Rudolph has connected on 67 of 111 passes for 721 yards, throwing for four touchdowns with four interceptions, and has run for 61 yards on 13 carries tacking on one TD during his past three games. He has accumulated 46.9 fantasy points (15.6 per game) in that span.

In Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, Mason Rudolph put up a season-high 19.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 22-of-38 (57.9%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD.

Rudolph picked up 3.4 fantasy points — 9-of-17 (52.9%), 85 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

