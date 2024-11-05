Miss Daisy Bailey crowned CHS Homecoming Queen Published 11:04 am Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Claiborne High School held its annual homecoming ceremony at halftime of last week’s game against Cumberland Gap. The 2024 Homecoming Queen is senior Daisy Bailey, the daughter of Rex and Stephanie Bailey. She was escorted by her brother, sophomore Jaxon Bailey.

The 2024 Senior Class Princess is Miss Destinie Upton, the daughter of John Upton and Candi Jones. She was escorted by freshman Blake Gilbert, the son of Ashley Gilbert.

The 2024 Junior Class Princess is Miss Myla Hensley, the daughter of Gary Hensley and Beth Smith. She was escorted by junior Kaden Lovin, son of Jay Lovin and Kristy Cason.

The Sophomore Class Princess is Miss Gracie Rouse, the daughter of Van and Danielle Rouse. She was escorted by freshman Jessie Frances, son of Brian and Zaneta Francis.

The Freshman Class Princess is Miss Tayleigh Stansberry, the daughter of Gary and Brittney Stansberry. She was escorted by senior RJ Robinson, the son of Justin and Trish Robinson.

Other candidates included sophomores Hannah Compton, Emma Rasnic and Haley Miley Thornsbury; juniors Kanada Coleman and Rhea Ware; and seniors Kendra Davis and Rylie Goode.

These young ladies raised a combined total of $23,679.70 for the various CHS teams, clubs, departments and organizations.