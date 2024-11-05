NBA Best Bets: Knicks vs. Hawks Picks for November 6 Published 10:33 am Tuesday, November 5, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (3-5) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (3-3) on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

Prior to placing a wager on this matchup, take a peek at the best bets available on Wednesday based on our computer predictions.

Knicks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: MSG and FDSSE

MSG and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Knicks vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 7.5)

New York is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta has won once against the spread this year.

The Hawks are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs this year.

Pick OU:

Over (225.5)





In two games this season, the Knicks and their opponents have combined to put up more than 225.5 points.

The Hawks have combined with their opponent to score more than 225.5 points in seven of eight games this season.

New York has had an average of 220.7 points in its games this season, 4.8 fewer than this matchup’s total.

Atlanta has a 230.8-point average over/under in its contests this season, 5.3 more points than this game’s point total.

The Hawks are the NBA’s fifth-highest scoring team this season compared to the 28th-ranked Knicks.

This contest features the league’s 29th-ranked (Hawks) and second-ranked (Knicks) scoring defenses.

Moneyline Pick: Knicks (-300)

This season, the Knicks have won three out of the five games in which they’ve been favored.

The Hawks have been underdogs in four games this season and have come away with the win one time (25%) in those contests.

New York has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -300.

Atlanta has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +240 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The sportsbooks’ moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

