NFL Week 10 Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks Published 11:17 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Our best bet on the NFL’s Week 10 card, looking at the point spreads, is Buccaneers +5.5 — scroll down for more tips (including parlay opportunities) for both spreads and totals.

Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week.

Best Week 10 Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

NYJ-ARI | MIA-LAR | PIT-WAS | ATL-NO | DET-HOU

Pick: Cardinals -1 vs. Jets

Matchup: New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals

Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 11.7 points

Cardinals by 11.7 points Spread: Cardinals -1

Cardinals -1 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: Rams -2.5 vs. Dolphins

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams

Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 16.7 points

Rams by 16.7 points Spread: Rams -2.5

Rams -2.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 11

Nov. 11 TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Commanders -3 vs. Steelers

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders

Projected Winner & Margin: Commanders by 4.7 points

Commanders by 4.7 points Spread: Commanders -3

Commanders -3 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Pick: Falcons -3.5 vs. Saints

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 5.3 points

Falcons by 5.3 points Spread: Falcons -3.5

Falcons -3.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Lions -3.5 vs. Texans

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Houston Texans

Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 8.3 points

Lions by 8.3 points Spread: Lions -3.5

Lions -3.5 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Week 10 Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 49 – Lions vs. Texans

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Houston Texans

Projected Total: 47.7 points

47.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 45.5 – Steelers vs. Commanders

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders

Projected Total: 44.2 points

44.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Under 41.5 – Broncos vs. Chiefs

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Projected Total: 41.0 points

41.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

Over 50.5 – 49ers vs. Buccaneers

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Projected Total: 52.4 points

52.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Under 46 – Bills vs. Colts

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts

Projected Total: 45.2 points

45.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Nov. 10

Nov. 10 TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo

