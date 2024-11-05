Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 10 vs. the Chargers Published 9:45 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Tennessee Titans WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will be up against the 11th-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (195.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 10, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Should Westbrook-Ikhine be someone that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup versus the Chargers? Before making that call, here’s a glimpse at the stats and trends you need to know.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Fantasy Points: 3.7

3.7 Game Day & Time: November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET

November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine has 34.8 fantasy points (seven per game), 78th at his position and 219th in the NFL.

Westbrook-Ikhine has accumulated 27.9 fantasy points (9.3 per game) during his past three games. He has 99 yards receiving, on nine catches (14 targets), and three touchdowns.

Last week against the New England Patriots, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine posted a season-high 11 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: five receptions, 50 yards and one touchdown.

Westbrook-Ikhine picked up 6.9 fantasy points — one catch, nine yards, on two targets — in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts, which was his worst game of the season.

