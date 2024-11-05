Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 10 vs. the Chargers Published 9:45 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

In Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), running back Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will face the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the eighth-ranked run defense in the league (107.9 yards allowed per game).

Is Pollard worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep scrolling as we break down his upcoming matchup against the Chargers.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Game Day & Time: November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET

November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18.4 28 128 0 3 26 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

Ranked 20th at his position and 54th overall in the league, Pollard has 93.7 fantasy points (11.7 per game).

Pollard has accumulated 33.6 fantasy points (11.2 per game) during his past three games. He has 64 carries for 283 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 53 receiving yards on eight catches (13 targets).

Looking at his past five games, Pollard has averaged 13.0 fantasy points (65.2 total). He has rushed for 464 yards on 103 carries, with two touchdowns, and has 68 yards receiving on 13 catches (18 targets).

In Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, Tony Pollard put up a season-high 16.8 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 22 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD.

Pollard picked up 2.9 fantasy points — 6 carries, 14 yards — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

