Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 10 vs. the Chargers Published 9:45 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Los Angeles Chargers and their eighth-ranked run defense (107.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

With his upcoming tilt versus the Chargers this week, should Spears be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We break down the stats and trends below.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Fantasy Points: 5

5 Game Day & Time: November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET

November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Thus far in 2024, Spears is 60th at his position and 249th in the NFL in fantasy points, with 25 (five per game).

Spears has averaged 6.2 fantasy points (picking up 18.7 total) over his past three games. He has 23 carries for 73 yards and one touchdown, plus 54 receiving yards on six catches (six targets).

In his best game of the season — Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins — Tyjae Spears finished with 9.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season — Week 6 versus the Indianapolis Colts — Spears finished with 2.7 fantasy points. His stat line: 6 carries, 27 yards.

