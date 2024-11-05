Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 10 vs. the Chargers Published 9:45 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Tennessee Titans WR Tyler Boyd will be up against the 11th-ranked pass defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (195.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Boyd worth starting? For insights into his matchup against the Chargers, we’ve got you covered.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Fantasy Points: 3.2

3.2 Game Day & Time: November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET

November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 4.4 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.3 0 0 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

So far in 2024, Boyd is 99th at his position and 287th in the NFL in fantasy points, with 18.7 (2.3 per game).

Boyd has accumulated 57 yards receiving, on eight catches (11 targets), with zero touchdowns and an average of two fantasy points (six total) in his past three games.

Looking at his past five games, Boyd has 13 receptions on 16 targets, for 107 yards, and a total of 11 fantasy points (2.2 per game).

Tyler Boyd picked up 4.3 fantasy points — five catches, 43 yards — in Week 7 against the Buffalo Bills, his best game of the season.

Last week versus the New England Patriots, Boyd put up a season-low 0.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: zero receptions, zero yards, on targets.

