Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 10 vs. the Chargers Published 9:45 pm Tuesday, November 5, 2024

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis will match up with the 11th-ranked passing defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (195.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Should Levis be a player that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup against the Chargers? Prior to making that choice, here’s a look at the stats and trends you need to know.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Fantasy Points: 11.5

11.5 Game Day & Time: November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET

November 10, 2024 at 4:05 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

Levis has 38.6 fantasy points (7.7 per game), 38th at his position and 201st in the league.

In his past three games, Levis is 45-of-65 for 380 yards, with three touchdowns and four interceptions and has rushed for 32 yards on eight carries. He has accumulated 20.4 fantasy points (6.8 per game).

In Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers, Will Levis posted a season-high 13.6 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 26-of-34 (76.5%), 260 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs.

In his worst game of the season — Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins — Levis finished with -0.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Add Levis to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!