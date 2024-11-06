Bennie Mae (Cinniamon) Carter, 76 Published 11:41 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Bennie Mae (Cinniamon) Carter, age 76, of Tazewell, was born February 11, 1948 in Hancock County, TN. She peacefully passed into the hands of Jesus on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was saved at an early age and belonged to Liberty Baptist Church in Tazewell, TN, where she remained a devoted and faithful member until her passing. Bennie possessed a passionate, selfless heart for caring and serving others in need. God gifted her with many talents, one being the penning of poetry, as she expressed with intensity, her ideas and thoughts; one such writing she left for her family to discover shortly before her passing; this final rendering of words from her heart are written on her memory card and displays a yearning for home.

She is preceded in death by son Michael (Bonita) Venable of Tazewell, TN; parents Ben and Edna Cinniamon of Tazewell, TN; mother and father-in-law, Lucille and James Carter, of Trenton, MI; step-daughter Rachel North, of MI; sisters Helen Phillips, of Cleveland, TN, and Imogene Tighe of Tazewell, TN; brother Frank Cinniamon of Tazewell, TN.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband Ray Carter, of Tazewell, TN; daughter Teresa Venable of Tazewell, TN; sisters Audrey (Parlon) Widner of New Tazewell, TN; Mildred (Wayland) Ramsey of Tazewell, TN; Debbie Cinniamon of Tazewell, TN; brothers Kenneth (Nellie) Cinniamon of Tazewell, TN, Eddie (Cathy) Cinniamon of Tazewell, TN; step-daughters Marlene (Ron) Somogye of Florida and Dana Bergman, of Florida; step-son Doug (Rozetta) Carter of Colorado; 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and a host of family and friends, along with her church family, who were of utmost importance in her life.

The family will receive friends Thursday, November 7, 2024 in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel from 5 PM until 7 PM, with funeral services to follow at 7 PM with the Rev. Lonnie D. Dalton, Rev. Kenny Clark, and Rev. Jeremy Buchanan officiating. Music will be provided by Sharon King and Justin Michael.

Graveside services will be conducted Friday, November 8, 2024 at 11 AM in the Liberty Cemetery.

Pall Bearers: Joey Branham, Ben Cinniamon, Terry Bowlin, Doug Carter, Ron Somogye, and Jimmy Williams

Honorary Pall Bearers: Austin Bowlin, Lieven Cox, Wayland Ramsey, Dennis Buchanan, Jim Rowland, Billy Venable, Tony Dalton, W.T. Williams, Clark Nunn.

