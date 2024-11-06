Best Bets, Predictions & Odds for the Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game – Saturday, Nov. 9 Published 8:24 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024

SEC rivals will do battle when the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (7-1) battle the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-7) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Mississippi State?

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Tennessee 41, Mississippi State 15

Tennessee 41, Mississippi State 15 Tennessee is -2632 on the moneyline, and Mississippi State is +1156.

Tennessee has put together a 5-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 83.3% of those games).

The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -2632 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Mississippi State has been listed as the underdog six times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

This season, the Bulldogs have been at least a +1156 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The Volunteers have a 96.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-23.5)



Tennessee has played seven games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Volunteers have been favored by 23.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Against the spread, Mississippi State is 5-4-0 this season.

The Bulldogs have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 23.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (61)

Under (61) Tennessee and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday’s over/under of 61 points just twice this season.

There have been five Mississippi State games that have ended with a combined score over 61 points this season.

The over/under for the game of 61 is 6.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Tennessee (38.1 points per game) and Mississippi State (29.1 points per game).

Key Stats Splits

Tennessee Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.6 55.4 58.2 Implied Total AVG 36.6 38.5 34 ATS Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-1 3-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Mississippi State Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.7 57.9 57.2 Implied Total AVG 38 36.3 41.3 ATS Record 5-4-0 3-3-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-2-0 6-0-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-3 0-3

