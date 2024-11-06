Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6 Published 5:45 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Brady Skjei will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals meet on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Skjei’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 12 games, Skjei has averaged 20:51 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -5.

Skjei has five points overall, picking up at least one point in five different games.

Skjei has scored one goal on the power play.

Skjei’s shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

In four of the 10 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has had a point in five games (of his 12 this season).

Capitals Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 33 total goals (three per game) to rank sixth.

It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +13.

The Capitals have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 0 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

