Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6

Published 5:45 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - November 6

Brady Skjei will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals meet on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Skjei’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 12 games, Skjei has averaged 20:51 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -5.
  • Skjei has five points overall, picking up at least one point in five different games.
  • Skjei has scored one goal on the power play.
  • Skjei’s shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
  • In four of the 10 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has had a point in five games (of his 12 this season).

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 33 total goals (three per game) to rank sixth.
  • It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +13.
  • The Capitals have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
12 Games 0
5 Points 0
2 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - November 6

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - November 6

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - November 6

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game - November 6

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup