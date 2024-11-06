Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6
Published 5:45 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Brady Skjei will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals meet on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Skjei’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 12 games, Skjei has averaged 20:51 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -5.
- Skjei has five points overall, picking up at least one point in five different games.
- Skjei has scored one goal on the power play.
- Skjei’s shooting percentage is 6.9%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
- In four of the 10 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has had a point in five games (of his 12 this season).
Capitals Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 33 total goals (three per game) to rank sixth.
- It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +13.
- The Capitals have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Capitals
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|12
|Games
|0
|5
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
