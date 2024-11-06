Buy Tickets for Washington Capitals vs. Nashville Predators on November 6
Published 6:18 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Dylan Strome and Filip Forsberg are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Washington Capitals play the Nashville Predators at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ET.
Capitals vs. Predators Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Capitals (-120)
- Total: 5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Players to Watch
|Capitals Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Dylan Strome
|11
|4
|13
|17
|Alexander Ovechkin
|11
|7
|7
|14
|Connor McMichael
|11
|7
|5
|12
|Aliaksei Protas
|11
|4
|7
|11
|Tom Wilson
|11
|6
|3
|9
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|12
|6
|4
|10
|Ryan O’Reilly
|12
|3
|6
|9
|Jonathan Marchessault
|12
|2
|5
|7
|Gustav Nyquist
|12
|4
|3
|7
|Roman Josi
|12
|1
|6
|7
Capitals vs. Predators Stat Comparison
- The Capitals’ 46 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- Washington has allowed the sixth-fewest goals in league action this season, 33 (three per game).
- The Capitals’ offense has the league’s 32nd-ranked power-play conversion rate (10.81%).
- The Predators have the NHL’s 30th-ranked scoring offense (29 total goals, 2.4 per game).
- Nashville has given up 3.4 goals per game, and 41 total, which ranks 18th among all NHL teams.
- The Predators have the league’s 12th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 21.95%.
