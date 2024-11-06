Buy Tickets for Washington Capitals vs. Nashville Predators on November 6 Published 6:18 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Dylan Strome and Filip Forsberg are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Washington Capitals play the Nashville Predators at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, November 6 at 7:00 PM ET.

Purchase tickets for this game at StubHub!

Capitals vs. Predators Game Information

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6

Wednesday, November 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Capitals (-120)

Capitals (-120) Total: 5

5 TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) !

Watch this game on Fubo ! Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Capitals Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Dylan Strome 11 4 13 17 Alexander Ovechkin 11 7 7 14 Connor McMichael 11 7 5 12 Aliaksei Protas 11 4 7 11 Tom Wilson 11 6 3 9 Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 12 6 4 10 Ryan O’Reilly 12 3 6 9 Jonathan Marchessault 12 2 5 7 Gustav Nyquist 12 4 3 7 Roman Josi 12 1 6 7

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals vs. Predators Stat Comparison

The Capitals’ 46 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

Washington has allowed the sixth-fewest goals in league action this season, 33 (three per game).

The Capitals’ offense has the league’s 32nd-ranked power-play conversion rate (10.81%).

The Predators have the NHL’s 30th-ranked scoring offense (29 total goals, 2.4 per game).

Nashville has given up 3.4 goals per game, and 41 total, which ranks 18th among all NHL teams.

The Predators have the league’s 12th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 21.95%.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.