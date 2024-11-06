Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6 Published 5:45 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

The Nashville Predators, featuring Filip Forsberg, play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Considering a bet on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -248, Under: +185) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg has averaged 19:26 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -5.

Forsberg has 10 points overall, having at least one point in nine different games.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated two goals and two assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 11.3%, and he averages 4.4 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop (out of 12 opportunities).

Through 12 games played this season, he has recorded 10 points, with one multi-point game.

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have given up 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.

It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +13.

The Capitals are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 0 10 Points 0 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

