Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6 Published 5:45 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice Wednesday when his Nashville Predators face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Does a wager on Nyquist intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist has averaged 17:27 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -1.

He has gotten at least one point in five games, and has seven points in all.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He has a 28.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in five games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 12 opportunities).

Through 12 games, he has seven points, with two multi-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have conceded 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.

Its +13 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.

The Capitals have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 0 7 Points 0 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

