Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6

Published 5:45 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice Wednesday when his Nashville Predators face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Does a wager on Nyquist intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist has averaged 17:27 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -1.
  • He has gotten at least one point in five games, and has seven points in all.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 28.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in five games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 12 opportunities).
  • Through 12 games, he has seven points, with two multi-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • The Capitals have conceded 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
  • Its +13 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Capitals have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
12 Games 0
7 Points 0
4 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

