Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6
Published 5:45 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Gustav Nyquist will be on the ice Wednesday when his Nashville Predators face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Does a wager on Nyquist intrigue you? Use our stats and information to make the final decision.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist has averaged 17:27 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -1.
- He has gotten at least one point in five games, and has seven points in all.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- He has a 28.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in five games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 12 opportunities).
- Through 12 games, he has seven points, with two multi-point games.
Capitals Defensive Insights
- The Capitals have conceded 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in league action.
- Its +13 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.
- The Capitals have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Capitals
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|12
|Games
|0
|7
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
