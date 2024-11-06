How to Watch the NBA Today, November 7
Published 11:16 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024
There are three matchups on today’s NBA schedule, among them the Portland Trail Blazers versus the San Antonio Spurs.
Coverage of all the NBA action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
Watch the NBA Today – November 7
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
