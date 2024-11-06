Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6

Published 5:45 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Looking to bet on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 12 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus of -6, and is averaging 18:31 on the ice.
  • He has gotten at least one point in six games, and has seven points in all.
  • Marchessault has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
  • He has a 5.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 12 opportunities).
  • In 12 games played this season, he has recorded seven points, with a single multi-point game.

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 33 total goals (three per game) to rank sixth.
  • It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +13.
  • The Capitals have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
12 Games 0
7 Points 0
2 Goals 0
5 Assists 0

