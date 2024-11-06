Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6 Published 5:45 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Looking to bet on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 12 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus of -6, and is averaging 18:31 on the ice.

He has gotten at least one point in six games, and has seven points in all.

Marchessault has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.

He has a 5.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 12 opportunities).

In 12 games played this season, he has recorded seven points, with a single multi-point game.

Capitals Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 33 total goals (three per game) to rank sixth.

It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +13.

The Capitals have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 0 7 Points 0 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

