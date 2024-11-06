Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6
Published 5:45 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Looking to bet on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -130, Under: +100)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 12 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus of -6, and is averaging 18:31 on the ice.
- He has gotten at least one point in six games, and has seven points in all.
- Marchessault has picked up one goal and four assists on the power play.
- He has a 5.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in six games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 12 opportunities).
- In 12 games played this season, he has recorded seven points, with a single multi-point game.
Capitals Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 33 total goals (three per game) to rank sixth.
- It has the fifth-best goal differential in the league at +13.
- The Capitals have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Capitals
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|12
|Games
|0
|7
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.