NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 7

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 7

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Bucks -9.5

Bucks -9.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 8.5 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 8.5 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.2 total projected points)

Over (227.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSWI

KJZZ and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Spurs -4.5

Spurs -4.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 7.9 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 7.9 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (216 total projected points)

Over (216 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: KATU and FDSSW

KATU and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -7.5

Timberwolves -7.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 4 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 4 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.9 total projected points)

Over (227.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSN

NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

