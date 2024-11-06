NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 7
Published 10:19 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA slate today, the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs square off at Frost Bank Center.
Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 7
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Bucks -9.5
- Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 8.5 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Spurs -4.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 7.9 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (216 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: KATU and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -7.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 4 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBA TV, CHSN, and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
