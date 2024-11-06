November 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:26 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers square off for one of many compelling matchups on the NHL slate on Wednesday.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know regarding Wednesday’s NHL action here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch November 6 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Nashville Predators @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Detroit Red Wings @ Chicago Blackhawks 8 p.m. ET TNT Max Vegas Golden Knights @ Edmonton Oilers 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.