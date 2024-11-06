November 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 4:26 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

November 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers square off for one of many compelling matchups on the NHL slate on Wednesday.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know regarding Wednesday’s NHL action here. Take a look at the links below.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch November 6 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Nashville Predators @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Detroit Red Wings @ Chicago Blackhawks 8 p.m. ET TNT Max
Vegas Golden Knights @ Edmonton Oilers 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

More How to Watch, DS

November 5 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 5 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 4 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 4 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 3 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 3 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

November 2 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup