November 6 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:26 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024
The Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers square off for one of many compelling matchups on the NHL slate on Wednesday.
In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know regarding Wednesday’s NHL action here. Take a look at the links below.
How to Watch November 6 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Nashville Predators @ Washington Capitals
|7 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Detroit Red Wings @ Chicago Blackhawks
|8 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Vegas Golden Knights @ Edmonton Oilers
|8:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
