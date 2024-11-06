Panthers vs. Predators Injury Report Today – November 7 Published 10:43 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Currently, the Florida Panthers (9-3-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Nashville Predators (4-8-1) at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday, November 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonah Gadjovich LW Questionable Back Justin Sourdif RW Out Undisclosed

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Panthers vs. Predators Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Venue: Amerant Bank Arena

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (48 total, 3.7 per game).

Florida has conceded 41 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 18th in NHL play in goals against.

Their +7 goal differential is eighth-best in the league.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 31 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

Nashville has conceded 44 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in the league.

They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.

Panthers vs. Predators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-182) Predators (+151) 6

