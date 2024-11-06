Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6 Published 5:45 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Roman Josi will be in action Wednesday when his Nashville Predators face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Looking to bet on Josi’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -162, Under: +126) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

Josi has averaged 25:52 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -10.

He has accumulated at least one point in four games, and has seven points in all.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

Josi averages 4.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 1.9%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (12 opportunities).

He has put up a point in four games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have conceded 33 total goals (three per game), ranking sixth in league play for the fewest goals against.

Its +13 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.

The Capitals are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 0 7 Points 0 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

