Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6
Published 5:45 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be in action Wednesday versus the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly has averaged 20:12 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -5.
- O’Reilly has nine points overall, with at least one point in eight different games.
- O’Reilly has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- O’Reilly averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15%.
- In eight of the 12 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- He has recorded a point in eight games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Capitals Defensive Insights
- The Capitals have given up 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
- Its +13 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.
- The Capitals have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Capitals
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|12
|Games
|0
|9
|Points
|0
|3
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
