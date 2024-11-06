Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6 Published 5:45 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be in action Wednesday versus the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 20:12 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -5.

O’Reilly has nine points overall, with at least one point in eight different games.

O’Reilly has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

O’Reilly averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15%.

In eight of the 12 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has recorded a point in eight games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have given up 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.

Its +13 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.

The Capitals have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 0 9 Points 0 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

