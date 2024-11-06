Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6

Published 5:45 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Ryan O’Reilly, will be in action Wednesday versus the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on O’Reilly’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -135, Under: +105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly has averaged 20:12 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -5.
  • O’Reilly has nine points overall, with at least one point in eight different games.
  • O’Reilly has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
  • O’Reilly averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15%.
  • In eight of the 12 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • He has recorded a point in eight games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • The Capitals have given up 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
  • Its +13 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Capitals have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
12 Games 0
9 Points 0
3 Goals 0
6 Assists 0

