SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 11

Published 12:13 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 11

Week 11 of the 2024 college football season features six games involving SEC teams. Keep scrolling to see a couple of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone wagers (based on our computer model), which include taking Florida +21.5 against Texas as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Mississippi State vs. Tennessee matchup.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Best Week 11 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Florida +21.5 vs. Texas

  • Matchup: Florida Gators at Texas Longhorns
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas by 11.6 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ole Miss +2.5 vs. Georgia

  • Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Ole Miss by 5 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Missouri +2.5 vs. Oklahoma

  • Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Missouri Tigers
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Missouri by 2.5 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 7:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: South Carolina -3.5 vs. Vanderbilt

  • Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 6.9 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 4:15 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Tennessee -23.5 vs. Mississippi State

  • Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers
  • Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tennessee by 25.4 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!

Best Week 11 SEC Total Bets

Under 61.5 – Mississippi State vs. Tennessee

  • Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers
  • Projected Total: 55.6 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 47.5 – Florida vs. Texas

  • Matchup: Florida Gators at Texas Longhorns
  • Projected Total: 51.9 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 12:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Over 46.5 – South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

  • Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores
  • Projected Total: 50.1 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 4:15 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 58.5 – Alabama vs. LSU

  • Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at LSU Tigers
  • Projected Total: 55.2 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 54.5 – Georgia vs. Ole Miss

  • Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels
  • Projected Total: 51.5 points
  • Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!

Week 11 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
Georgia 7-1 (5-1 SEC) 33.1 / 17.3 431.3 / 295.3
Texas A&M 7-2 (5-1 SEC) 30.9 / 21.2 395.4 / 359.3
Tennessee 7-1 (4-1 SEC) 38.1 / 12.4 474.0 / 271.6
Texas 7-1 (3-1 SEC) 37.6 / 11.5 453.0 / 241.3
LSU 6-2 (3-1 SEC) 32.8 / 22.8 447.5 / 360.6
Vanderbilt 6-3 (3-2 SEC) 30.3 / 21.0 337.7 / 337.7
Ole Miss 7-2 (3-2 SEC) 42.1 / 13.2 555.6 / 316.4
Alabama 6-2 (3-2 SEC) 37.6 / 18.6 431.8 / 337.8
South Carolina 5-3 (3-3 SEC) 30.5 / 18.9 369.8 / 304.8
Arkansas 5-4 (3-3 SEC) 33.0 / 26.3 483.4 / 387.4
Missouri 6-2 (2-2 SEC) 27.8 / 17.9 399.5 / 299.6
Florida 4-4 (2-3 SEC) 29.5 / 24.9 390.1 / 381.4
Oklahoma 5-4 (1-4 SEC) 25.3 / 21.0 334.6 / 323.6
Auburn 3-6 (1-5 SEC) 25.3 / 19.2 419.8 / 314.4
Kentucky 3-6 (1-6 SEC) 19.0 / 20.8 313.7 / 328.9
Mississippi State 2-7 (0-5 SEC) 29.1 / 34.6 398.6 / 461.7

Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 6

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 6

Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 6

Knicks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 6

Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 4

Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 4

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 4

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 4

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup