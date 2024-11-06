SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 11 Published 12:13 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Week 11 of the 2024 college football season features six games involving SEC teams. Keep scrolling to see a couple of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone wagers (based on our computer model), which include taking Florida +21.5 against Texas as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Mississippi State vs. Tennessee matchup.

Best Week 11 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Florida +21.5 vs. Texas

Matchup: Florida Gators at Texas Longhorns

Florida Gators at Texas Longhorns Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Texas by 11.6 points

Texas by 11.6 points Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 12:00 PM ET

Nov. 9 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Ole Miss +2.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels

Georgia Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Ole Miss by 5 points

Ole Miss by 5 points Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 3:30 PM ET

Nov. 9 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Missouri +2.5 vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at Missouri Tigers

Oklahoma Sooners at Missouri Tigers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Missouri by 2.5 points

Missouri by 2.5 points Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 7:45 PM ET

Nov. 9 at 7:45 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: South Carolina -3.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores

South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 6.9 points

South Carolina by 6.9 points Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 4:15 PM ET

Nov. 9 at 4:15 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo

Pick: Tennessee -23.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tennessee by 25.4 points

Tennessee by 25.4 points Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Nov. 9 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo

Best Week 11 SEC Total Bets

Under 61.5 – Mississippi State vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Total: 55.6 points

55.6 points Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Nov. 9 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo

Over 47.5 – Florida vs. Texas

Matchup: Florida Gators at Texas Longhorns

Florida Gators at Texas Longhorns Projected Total: 51.9 points

51.9 points Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 12:00 PM ET

Nov. 9 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo

Over 46.5 – South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores

South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Total: 50.1 points

50.1 points Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 4:15 PM ET

Nov. 9 at 4:15 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo

Under 58.5 – Alabama vs. LSU

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at LSU Tigers

Alabama Crimson Tide at LSU Tigers Projected Total: 55.2 points

55.2 points Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 7:30 PM ET

Nov. 9 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo

Under 54.5 – Georgia vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels

Georgia Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Total: 51.5 points

51.5 points Date/Time: Nov. 9 at 3:30 PM ET

Nov. 9 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo

Week 11 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Georgia 7-1 (5-1 SEC) 33.1 / 17.3 431.3 / 295.3 Texas A&M 7-2 (5-1 SEC) 30.9 / 21.2 395.4 / 359.3 Tennessee 7-1 (4-1 SEC) 38.1 / 12.4 474.0 / 271.6 Texas 7-1 (3-1 SEC) 37.6 / 11.5 453.0 / 241.3 LSU 6-2 (3-1 SEC) 32.8 / 22.8 447.5 / 360.6 Vanderbilt 6-3 (3-2 SEC) 30.3 / 21.0 337.7 / 337.7 Ole Miss 7-2 (3-2 SEC) 42.1 / 13.2 555.6 / 316.4 Alabama 6-2 (3-2 SEC) 37.6 / 18.6 431.8 / 337.8 South Carolina 5-3 (3-3 SEC) 30.5 / 18.9 369.8 / 304.8 Arkansas 5-4 (3-3 SEC) 33.0 / 26.3 483.4 / 387.4 Missouri 6-2 (2-2 SEC) 27.8 / 17.9 399.5 / 299.6 Florida 4-4 (2-3 SEC) 29.5 / 24.9 390.1 / 381.4 Oklahoma 5-4 (1-4 SEC) 25.3 / 21.0 334.6 / 323.6 Auburn 3-6 (1-5 SEC) 25.3 / 19.2 419.8 / 314.4 Kentucky 3-6 (1-6 SEC) 19.0 / 20.8 313.7 / 328.9 Mississippi State 2-7 (0-5 SEC) 29.1 / 34.6 398.6 / 461.7

