Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6 Published 5:45 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice Wednesday when his Nashville Predators face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Fancy a bet on Stamkos in the Predators-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 12 games, Stamkos has averaged 19:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -10.

Stamkos has five points overall, accumulating at least one point in three different games.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated two goals and two assists.

He has a 6.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet three times this season in games with a set points prop (12 opportunities).

He has registered a point in three games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

The Capitals have given up 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.

Its +13 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.

The Capitals have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington 12 Games 0 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

