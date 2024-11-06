Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6

Published 5:45 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice Wednesday when his Nashville Predators face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Fancy a bet on Stamkos in the Predators-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 12 games, Stamkos has averaged 19:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -10.
  • Stamkos has five points overall, accumulating at least one point in three different games.
  • On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated two goals and two assists.
  • He has a 6.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet three times this season in games with a set points prop (12 opportunities).
  • He has registered a point in three games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Capitals Defensive Insights

  • The Capitals have given up 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
  • Its +13 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Capitals have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Capitals

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Washington
12 Games 0
5 Points 0
2 Goals 0
3 Assists 0

