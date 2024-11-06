Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Capitals Game – November 6
Published 5:45 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Steven Stamkos will be on the ice Wednesday when his Nashville Predators face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Fancy a bet on Stamkos in the Predators-Capitals matchup? Use our stats and information to help you.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +176, Under: -234)
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 12 games, Stamkos has averaged 19:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -10.
- Stamkos has five points overall, accumulating at least one point in three different games.
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- He has a 6.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet three times this season in games with a set points prop (12 opportunities).
- He has registered a point in three games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Capitals Defensive Insights
- The Capitals have given up 33 total goals (three per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
- Its +13 goal differential is the fifth-best in the league.
- The Capitals have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Capitals
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Washington
|12
|Games
|0
|5
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
