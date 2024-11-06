Tennessee vs. Mississippi State: Odds, spread, and over/under – Nov. 9 Published 8:25 pm Wednesday, November 6, 2024

The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (7-1) will face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-7) in SEC action on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at Neyland Stadium. The Bulldogs are currently heavy, 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 61 in the outing.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Mississippi State matchup.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Betting Trends

Tennessee has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Volunteers have covered the spread when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Mississippi State has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover four times.

The Bulldogs have been an underdog by 23.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

