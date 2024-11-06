Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 6? Published 12:23 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

In the upcoming contest versus the Washington Capitals, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Filip Forsberg to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in six of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Forsberg has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

He takes 4.4 shots per game, and converts 11.3% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 33 goals in total (three per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

