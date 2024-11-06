Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 6? Published 12:23 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Will Gustav Nyquist find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators square off against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in four of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 33 goals in total (three per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

