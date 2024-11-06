Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 6? Published 12:23 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Should you wager on Jonathan Marchessault to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Marchessault has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

Marchessault averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.4%.

Capitals defensive stats

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 33 goals in total (three per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

