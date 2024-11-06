Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 6? Published 12:23 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Will Ryan O’Reilly find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Washington Capitals on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In three of 12 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated two goals and one assist.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 15% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 33 goals in total (three per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

