Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 6?
Published 12:23 am Wednesday, November 6, 2024
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the Washington Capitals. Is Steven Stamkos going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- Stamkos has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
- Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 6.1%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 33 goals in total (three per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
