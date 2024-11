2024 VFL Champs! Published 2:36 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

1 of 2

The Cumberland Gap Panthers Youth Football team completed an undefeated season with a 7-0 win over Campbell County in the Hoppers championship game on Saturday. The team is pictured with their trophy and celebrating following their victory. (Photos courtesy the CG Panthers Youth Football Facebook page)