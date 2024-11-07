Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, November 8
Published 7:22 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024
The Army Black Knights and Duke Blue Devils take the court in one of many compelling matchups on the college basketball schedule on Friday, and that’s one of our 10 featured games, in terms of picks against the spread.
Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Xavier -30.5 vs. IUPUI
- Matchup: IUPUI Jaguars at Xavier Musketeers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- Computer Projection: Xavier by 31 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Xavier (-30.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
ATS Pick: Saint Francis (PA) +30.5 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 8
- Computer Projection: Clemson by 24 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Clemson (-30.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
