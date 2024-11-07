Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, November 8 Published 7:22 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Army Black Knights and Duke Blue Devils take the court in one of many compelling matchups on the college basketball schedule on Friday, and that’s one of our 10 featured games, in terms of picks against the spread.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Xavier -30.5 vs. IUPUI Matchup: IUPUI Jaguars at Xavier Musketeers

IUPUI Jaguars at Xavier Musketeers Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: November 8

November 8 Computer Projection: Xavier by 31 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Xavier by 31 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Xavier (-30.5)

Xavier (-30.5) TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 ATS Pick: Saint Francis (PA) +30.5 vs. Clemson Matchup: Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Clemson Tigers

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Clemson Tigers Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 8

November 8 Computer Projection: Clemson by 24 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Clemson by 24 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Clemson (-30.5)

Clemson (-30.5) TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

