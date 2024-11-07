Bulldogs end season with loss to Pigeon Forge Published 2:42 pm Thursday, November 7, 2024

By Allen Earl

Claiborne County Sports Zone

The Claiborne Bulldogs knew the task at hand going into Friday’s Senior Night match-up with Pigeon Forge — win and be in the playoffs. A deep and talented Tiger squad with some postseason plans of their own had different plans. They jumped ahead early and never looked back in handing Claiborne a 55-14 loss.

Claiborne kicked the ball off to start the game. The Tigers were faced with a third and eight, but they slipped a runner out for the touchdown, and the point after was good, 7-0.

The Bulldogs started their first drive on their own 35 but were quickly forced to punt.

The Tigers missed out on a touchdown punt return due to a penalty. Two plays later, Pigeon Forge found the endzone, this time through the air. The point after missed, 13-0.

On Claiborne’s next possession, they earned a first down, but the drive stalled. Faced with a fourth and long, the Bulldogs punted.

Pigeon Forge started their next drive on their own 24. After an initial first down, the Tigers were faced with a fourth and three.

A sweep around the corner gave them a first down, and the clock ticked down to zeros, ending the first quarter, 13-0. The Bulldogs opened the second quarter with a defensive stop, and the ball went over on downs to Claiborne with 9:27 remaining in the half.

One play later, the Tigers had the ball back via an interception. With 5:18 on the second quarter clock, the Tigers scored and after the extra point led 20-0.

The Bulldogs fumbled away their next possession, and the Tigers quickly made it into the endzone. The point after try was successful, and the Tiger advantage was increased to 27-0.

The Bulldogs fell on a squib kick at the 43-yard line and started their next possession. Kaden Lovin started the drive off with a six-yard reception followed up by a first down run by Hall. Isaac Daniels hit Lovin again for a first down and more with 2:18 remaining in the opening half. Claiborne was finally in the red zone for the first time in the game but faced a fourth and long. Daniels’ pass was picked off by a Tiger, and Pigeon Forge had the ball on their own three with 40 seconds remaining. A QB keeper almost went the distance, and two plays later with 19 seconds remaining in the first half, they scored once again through the air. Following the point after try, the visiting Tigers led 34-0.

Claiborne received the ball to start the second half and started on their own 35 after a facemask penalty. After two negative plays due to an injury to center Eli Keck, the Tigers had the football due to a fumble. One play and one yard later, the Tigers scored again. Following the point after, Pigeon Forge led 41-0.

On the Bulldogs’ next possession, the Tigers defense ripped the ball away and scored again. The point after was true, and the score was 48-0. With 4:23 left in the third, the Tigers’ defense forced another turnover. The interception gave the Tigers the ball in Bulldog’s territory. Four players later, it was touchdown Tigers via the run. The point after was good, and the score was extended to 55-0.

Claiborne ran one play on offense as the third quarter was ending, and they were down by 55 points going into the final quarter. The Bulldogs scored their first touchdown with 4:46 left. Aden Roark found paydirt and kicked the point after straight through the uprights, 55-7.

The Dogs recovered an onside kickoff and scored with a pass to Kristopher Ford as time ran out. The final score was 55-14.

Claiborne finishes the season with a record of 4-6.