College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 7 Published 11:45 am Thursday, November 7, 2024

The SEC basketball schedule on Thursday is sure to please. The outings include the Jacksonville Dolphins taking on the Florida Gators at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, and there are picks against the spread available right here.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Jacksonville +24.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: Jacksonville Dolphins at Florida Gators

Jacksonville Dolphins at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 21.7 points

Spread: Florida -24.5

Florida -24.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 7

November 7 TV Channel: SEC Network+

